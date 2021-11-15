Zacks Investment Research Lowers CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.43.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CorMedix by 629.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 244,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CorMedix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 73,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CorMedix by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CorMedix by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

