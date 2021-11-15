Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to Hold

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTDTY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NTT DATA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NTDTY opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. NTT DATA has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

