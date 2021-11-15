Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 105.16% and a negative net margin of 359.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 186.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

