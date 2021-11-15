Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

