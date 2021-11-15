Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,654 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,428 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $136.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.59 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $142.03.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

