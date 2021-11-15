Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to post sales of $185.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.50 million. HealthEquity reported sales of $179.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $763.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.79 million to $778.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $854.05 million, with estimates ranging from $802.62 million to $911.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,682 shares of company stock worth $1,649,099 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,270,000 after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $20,623,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after buying an additional 301,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. The stock had a trading volume of 203,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,488. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,768.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.29. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

