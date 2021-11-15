Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

CATY traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.89. 2,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $45.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

