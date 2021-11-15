Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.10. 94,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,112. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after purchasing an additional 138,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

