Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

NYSE:KNX opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

