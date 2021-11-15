Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to announce $8.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.30 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $680,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,185 shares of company stock worth $7,621,063. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 30.9% during the third quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 242,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Jabil by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84. Jabil has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

