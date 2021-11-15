Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $622.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce sales of $622.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.80 million and the lowest is $622.00 million. Belden posted sales of $498.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 5,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,875,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,985,000 after acquiring an additional 263,666 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BDC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 172,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

