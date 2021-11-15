Zacks: Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,934. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,410,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

