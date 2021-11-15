Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2,690.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $721,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPBI stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

