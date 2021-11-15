Zacks: Analysts Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Post $1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Materion posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s payout ratio is 16.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 3.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 26.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Materion by 53.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 86,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

