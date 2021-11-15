Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post sales of $4.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.03 billion and the lowest is $4.85 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $19.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $19.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 249,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,617,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

