Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Announce $1.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.12. First Financial reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of First Financial stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. First Financial has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

