Zacks: Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce $101.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.27 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $48.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $399.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $398.08 million to $401.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $415.88 million, with estimates ranging from $405.35 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,090. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $3,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 over the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

