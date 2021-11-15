Zacks: Analysts Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

