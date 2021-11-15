Zacks: Analysts Expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of AVAV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.56. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,058.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $670,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $3,757,198. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 84.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

