Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Million

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report $3.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $4.83 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $17.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 934,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 653,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 10,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,709. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

