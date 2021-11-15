Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth $142,253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $25,708,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $23,791,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth $19,933,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSKD traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. 111,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,513. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32. Riskified has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

