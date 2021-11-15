Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 4,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $163,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 954,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

