Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.35). LivePerson reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4,900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $48.30 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.06.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

