Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post sales of $784.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $752.40 million and the highest is $803.62 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $669.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $78.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

