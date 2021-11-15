Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $121,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,876.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

GDYN opened at $37.99 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

