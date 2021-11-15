Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce sales of $413.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.64 million to $419.00 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $353.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.96. 401,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,560. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.