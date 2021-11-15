Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,158,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after acquiring an additional 586,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 225,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $6,852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 909,255 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 12,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $263.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.47. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

