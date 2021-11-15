Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YOKEY remained flat at $$40.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937. Yokogawa Electric has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corp. engages in the provision of industrial automation, test, and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Control, Measurement, and Navigation and Other Businesses. The Control segment manufactures and sells programmable controllers, industrial recorders, flow meters, differential pressure transmitters, and process analyzers.

