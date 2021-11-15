Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.15.

YRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at C$796,028.88.

TSE:YRI opened at C$5.60 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.82 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

