Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $8.38

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.82. Yalla Group shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 17,256 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yalla Group by 930.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

