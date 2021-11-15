Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

BBD opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.