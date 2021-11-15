Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $318,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after acquiring an additional 339,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

WEN opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

