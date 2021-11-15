Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $619,498.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $8,294,526. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $203.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.18 and its 200 day moving average is $192.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.43 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.