Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $346,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,015,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,752 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 549.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

XME stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

