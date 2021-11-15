Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 21,381 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 502.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 50,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

