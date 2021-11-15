Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL stock opened at $130.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.51 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.45.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

