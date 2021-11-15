Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 83.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

XPER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.