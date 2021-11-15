Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Xperi worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xperi by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,886,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

XPER stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.