XIO (XIO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIO Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

