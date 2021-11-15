Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Xero stock opened at $102.50 on Thursday. Xero has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63.
Xero Company Profile
