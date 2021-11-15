Woodstock Corp Sells 727 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 258,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,414 shares of company stock worth $1,528,313 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

