Woodstock Corp Purchases 645 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

