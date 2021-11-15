Woodstock Corp Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 162.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares during the period. Consulta Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.0% during the first quarter. Consulta Ltd now owns 1,300,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Visa stock opened at $212.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.