Woodstock Corp Has $12.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 178,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 53.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $21,057,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,815 shares of company stock valued at $54,834,650. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

