Woodstock Corp Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.