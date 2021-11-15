WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Truist

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of MAPS opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.58. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,308,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

