WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.64

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 197050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,622,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,634,000 after buying an additional 63,521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,617,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

