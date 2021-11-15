WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.64

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 197050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,622,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,634,000 after buying an additional 63,521 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,617,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

