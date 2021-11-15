Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Winland stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Winland has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.00.
Winland Company Profile
See Also: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.