Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Winland stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. Winland has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

