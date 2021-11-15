Wing Finance (WING) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00070465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00073334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00094866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,992.10 or 1.00081459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.26 or 0.07103937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

