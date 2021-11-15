Wing Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.17 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $21.21 or 0.00032827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $44.43 million and $5.17 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00071068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00074021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,704.17 or 1.00121717 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,555.78 or 0.07049511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance's genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,219,125 coins and its circulating supply is 2,094,125 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

